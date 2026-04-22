Vietnam earns 11 spots for 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Vietnam has so far earned 11 qualification spots for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, with additional opportunities still open in several sports.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), as of April, Vietnam has secured 11 berths for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The qualifications span multiple disciplines, including wushu (one athlete), beach wrestling (three), taekwondo (one), swimming (two), road cycling (two), badminton (one) and track and field (one).

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang previously won a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Vietnamese sports officials are still hoping to obtain additional spots in the coming months. Sports such as boxing and beach wrestling remain potential avenues for further qualification.

The 2026 Youth Olympic Games will officially take place in Senegal from October 31 to November 13, featuring 153 events across 25 official sports. Notably, traditional Olympic sports such as weightlifting and shooting will not be included in this edition.

If there are no changes, June is expected to be the time when the final list of 11 Vietnamese athletes qualifying for the Games is officially confirmed.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong