Vietnam wins 3 golds at 2026 Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

Vietnam’s aerobic gymnastics team delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 World Cup in Tokyo, securing three gold medals.

The 2026 Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup concluded with final performances on the evening of April 19 (local time) in Tokyo, Japan, with Vietnamese athletes posting encouraging results.

This year’s competition featured individual, mixed pair, trio and group events across age categories, including junior, youth and senior levels.

In the youth category, Vietnam claimed a gold medal in the women’s individual event through athlete Ta Ngoc Cat Tuong, who topped the final standings with 17.349 points. She finished ahead of competitors from Japan, Chinese Taipei and Spain.

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts achieved strong results on the international stage. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Vietnam added a gold in the junior mixed pair event through Le Nhat Minh Khoi and Vu Hong Ngoc (17.833 points), and another in the youth trio event with Tran Anh Thinh, Nguyen Ngoc Gia Thuong and Ta Ngoc Cat Tuong (17.566 points).

In the junior division, athlete Le Nhat Minh Khoi won a silver medal in the men’s individual event with 18.233 points. Vietnam also won silver in the junior trio event with Le Nhat Minh Khoi, Nguyen Ngoc Tram Anh and Vu Hong Ngoc.

The Vietnamese team earned a bronze medal in the senior trio event, with Hoang Gia Bao, Nguyen Che Thanh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi finishing on the podium.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong