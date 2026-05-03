According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and northern border economic management authorities, import and export activities remained seamless from April 30 to May 2.

Uninterrupted cross-border trade reported throughout public holidays (Photo: SGGP)

Despite the public holidays, operations at northern land ports were maintained continuously without disruption.

Customs officials remained on 24/7 duty, coordinating closely with border guards and quarantine units to ensure a steady and efficient customs clearance process.

As of May 2, no congestion has been reported at northern border gates. Major hubs, including Mong Cai in Quang Ninh, Huu Nghi - Tan Thanh in Lang Son, and Kim Thanh in Lao Cai, saw an average daily volume of 400 vehicles, with traffic flowing smoothly.

Specifically, at Kim Thanh No. II International Land Border Gate, 338 trucks were processed on April 30 alone, representing a total turnover of over $4.35 million. To maintain this momentum, the local customs department deployed 80 percent of its personnel throughout the holiday period.

At Tan Thanh Border Gate, 508 vehicles were processed on April 30, comprising 198 exports and 310 imports. Agricultural products remained the primary export commodity. To preserve product quality, customs authorities have prioritized expedited clearance for perishables, including fresh produce and vegetables.

Meanwhile, at Mong Cai International Border Gate, trade activities remained robust throughout the holiday, with daily traffic averaging a high volume of approximately 1,000 vehicles.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh