Moody’s upgrades Vietnam’s outlook from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’

On May 4, the Ministry of Finance announced that Moody's, a credit rating agency, had revised Vietnam’s outlook from “Stable” to “Positive” while affirming its Ba2 sovereign credit rating.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The upgrade reflects Moody’s growing confidence in Vietnam’s potential to improve its credit profile over the medium term. The agency noted that Vietnam’s institutional strength and governance quality have shown clear signs of improvement, driven by ongoing reforms in administrative procedures, legal frameworks, and the public sector initiated since late 2024.

According to Moody’s, the reform process is beginning to deliver initial results. Institutional restructuring has helped streamline administrative layers, consolidate ministries and agencies, and strengthen coordination across government bodies. These efforts are expected to enhance the efficiency of project approval processes and regulatory procedures.

These developments are helping to strengthen Vietnam’s institutional score within its credit rating profile, contributing to macroeconomic stability and reducing potential vulnerabilities. At the same time, the country’s economic competitiveness continues to improve, driven by accelerated digital transformation, increased infrastructure investment, enhanced human capital quality, and ongoing development of the capital market.

Moody’s noted that risks stemming from U.S. trade protectionist measures have also eased compared with earlier expectations. Vietnam, meanwhile, has demonstrated resilience through robust economic growth and sustained inflows of foreign direct investment, further reinforcing its position within global supply chains.

The affirmation of Vietnam’s Ba2 credit rating reflects Moody’s assessment that the country’s core credit strengths remain firmly intact, thereby supporting the current rating level.

Vietnam’s fiscal position continues to be a key strength, underpinned by low and stable government debt levels and solid debt servicing capacity. Reduced reliance on external borrowing has helped mitigate foreign exchange risks and enhance resilience against external shocks.

Moody’s assessed that Vietnam has strong resilience to shocks stemming from energy price volatility, transportation expenses, and inflationary pressures driven by geopolitical developments. This resilience is supported by solid growth fundamentals, strong external economic buffers, low foreign exchange risk, and a diversified energy and export structure.

However, Moody’s also noted ongoing risks within the banking system and the real estate market, as well as remaining institutional weaknesses despite significant improvements. These factors continue to act as constraints on Vietnam’s potential for further credit rating upgrades.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Kim Khanh