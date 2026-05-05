VN-Index rallies by nearly 21 points

The VN-Index is edging toward its historic peak, yet the market is once again showing a “green outside, red inside” pattern.

In the May 5 trading session, the stock market rallied strongly on the back of Vingroup-related stocks. The four Vingroup tickers all advanced (VHM up 6.5 percent, VIC up 3.5 percent, VRE up 4.5 percent, and VPL up 3.3 percent), contributing nearly 23 points to the VN-Index, even as the benchmark itself gained just under 21 points.

Meanwhile, most other real estate stocks declined across the board: NVL hit its floor price, CEO dropped 3.39 percent, NLG fell 2.88 percent, KDH slid 2.4 percent, DIG lost 2.39 percent, TCH eased 1.45 percent, and HDC shed 1.84 percent.

Financial stocks (banking and securities) were also mired in the red: SHB fell 2.44 percent, ACB lost 2.16 percent, VCB declined 1.32 percent, VIX dropped 2.37 percent, VIB slipped 1.24 percent, and EIB fell 1.6 percent; while brokerage stocks saw VCI down 2.1 percent, SSI off 1.44 percent, SHS down 1.18 percent, VND losing 1.23 percent, and VIX retreating 2.37 percent.

In contrast, oil and gas stocks extended their rally for a second straight session, with a series of strong gains: BSR rose 5.94 percent, PVT climbed 6.74 percent, PVP gained 5.83 percent, PVD advanced 3.94 percent, and PVS increased 2.8 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index rose 20.79 points to 1,874.85, with 97 gainers, 213 decliners, and 57 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi exchange, however, the HNX-Index fell 2.62 points, or 1.05 percent, to 247.42, with 89 losers, 48 gainers, and 61 unchanged.

Liquidity improved, with total trading value on the HOSE reaching nearly VND22.4 trillion, up VND1.2 trillion from the previous session.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak on the HOSE, with net outflows totaling nearly VND744 billion. The top three most heavily net-sold stocks were ACB at over VND426 billion, HPG at nearly VND285 billion, and FPT at close to VND134 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan