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Agricultural exports hit US$23 billion, securing surplus through April

SGGPO

Imports climbed 12 percent, but Vietnam’s farm sector maintained a healthy trade gap.

On the morning of May 4, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that during the first four months of the year, agricultural, forestry, and fishery imports rose by 12 percent to US$17.65 billion, while exports reached an estimated US$23.04 billion, maintaining a trade surplus of US$5.39 billion.

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Illustrative photo

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the import turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products in April is estimated at US$5.06 billion, a 1.4 percent decrease from the previous month but a 19 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Cumulatively for the first four months, total import turnover for these sectors reached an estimated US$17.65 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year. Specifically, agricultural products increased by 16.2 percent, livestock products by 25.3 percent, seafood by 2.7 percent, and forestry products by 24.1 percent.

By regional market, Vietnam's agricultural, forestry, and fishery imports are primarily concentrated in Asia, with a 29.8 percent market share, followed by the Americas at 23.7 percent. Compared to the same period in 2025, imports from Asia saw an upward trend, while those from Europe declined by 4.8 percent.

Regarding specific markets, the United States, China, and Brazil remain Vietnam's three largest suppliers, holding market shares of 10.4 percent, 9.3 percent, and 8.3 percent, respectively.

On the export front, the Ministry noted that April's export turnover is estimated at US$6.05 billion, down 3.8 percent from the previous month and 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025. However, for the first four months of 2026, total exports reached US$23.04 billion, a 5.4 percent increase over the previous year. Consequently, the trade balance for these sectors recorded a surplus of US$5.39 billion for the four months.

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By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

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market share forestry products import turnover agricultural exports export turnover

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