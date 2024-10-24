Retail prices of gasoline in domestic market continue to decrease

Accordingly, at the adjustment session, the petrol prices decreased massively from 3 p.m. on October 24, excluding Mazut 180CST 3.5S.
Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on October 24, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND38 and VND68 to VND19,692 (US$0.77) and VND20,894 (US$0.82) per liter, respectively.
Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce strongly.
Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND264 and VND57 to VND18,057 (US$0.70) and VND18,570 (US$0.72) per litter respectively.
On the contrary with the trend, Mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by VND139 to VND16,229 (US$0.63) per kilogram.
From the beginning of October, the petrol prices have had two decreasing sessions in a row on October 17 and October 24 after a strong surge on October 10.