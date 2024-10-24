Retail prices of gasoline in domestic market continue to decrease

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market following the world market trend.

Accordingly, at the adjustment session, the petrol prices decreased massively from 3 p.m. on October 24, excluding Mazut 180CST 3.5S.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on October 24, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND38 and VND68 to VND19,692 (US$0.77) and VND20,894 (US$0.82) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce strongly.

Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND264 and VND57 to VND18,057 (US$0.70) and VND18,570 (US$0.72) per litter respectively.

On the contrary with the trend, Mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by VND139 to VND16,229 (US$0.63) per kilogram.

From the beginning of October, the petrol prices have had two decreasing sessions in a row on October 17 and October 24 after a strong surge on October 10.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong