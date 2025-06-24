Coffee prices plummet as oversupply, geopolitical tensions weigh on market

Global coffee prices have experienced a steep and sustained decline since early May, currently hovering at their lowest levels in several months.

Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam's major growing regions stood at VND96,000 per kilogram in Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Gia Lai, while Lam Dong recorded slightly lower prices at VND95,000 per kilogram on June 24. Compared to the beginning of 2025, prices have dropped by more than VND30,000 per kilogram.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), attributed the sharp downturn to a global oversupply and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, is currently in the middle of its harvest season with yields outperforming earlier forecasts. This unexpected surplus has helped cool the recent price surge. Historically, coffee prices tend to drop during Brazil's peak harvest period.

Farmers harvest coffee in Dak Glong District, Dak Nong Province.

Another significant factor is the shifting behavior of financial speculators. With rising global uncertainties, investors are channeling funds into high-yield assets such as gold and oil, pulling capital away from commodities with diminishing profit potential like coffee.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam exported 823,900 tons of coffee in the first five months of 2025, earning US$4.7 billion. This represents a 0.6-percent decline in volume but a substantial 62.3 percent increase in value compared to the same period in 2024. The average export price reached $5,709 per ton—up 63.2 percent year-on-year.

A coffee farm in Gia Nghia City, Dak Nong Province

Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Japan remained Vietnam’s top five coffee export markets. In May, exports to traditional markets such as the US and Europe maintained steady growth. Notably, emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are becoming new bright spots in Vietnam’s export landscape.

VICOFA reported that during the 2024–2025 crop year, Vietnam exported approximately 1.1 million tons of various types of coffee, generating over $6.3 billion in revenue—a 6.4-percent drop in volume but a nearly 58 percent increase in value compared to the previous season. For 2025, coffee export revenues are projected to reach between $6.5 billion and $7 billion.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan