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Precious metal imports into Ho Chi Minh City surge

SGGP

Imports of precious metals and gemstones into Ho Chi Minh City have spiked sharply, emerging as a key driver of trade growth and state budget revenue in the early months of 2026.

On May 1, the Region 2 Customs Sub-Department in Ho Chi Minh City reported that total import-export turnover in the area reached over US$66.2 billion from the beginning of the year to mid-April 2026, marking a 10.38 percent increase year-on-year.

Imports continued to dominate, totaling more than US$34.1 billion, up 14.6 percent, while exports reached US$32.05 billion, rising 6.21 percent.

Notably, the precious metals and gemstones category surged by 249 percent, becoming a standout growth driver. This group alone contributed approximately VND701 billion (US$26.6 million) to the state budget, highlighting the rising importance of high-value goods in the revenue structure.

Meanwhile, taxable goods turnover amounted to US$18.94 billion, up 17.51 percent, providing a solid foundation for budget collection. Authorities have continued to tighten management, particularly in goods classification. In the first four months of the year, revenue from classification activities exceeded VND26.7 billion (US$1 million).

Post-clearance inspections have also been intensified with a more specialized approach and the application of digital data, contributing over VND62 billion (US$2.3 million) to the state budget, fulfilling 41.7 percent of the assigned target.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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