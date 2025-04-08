Global coffee prices plunge, Vietnam market feels the heat

Farmers in So Pai Commune, Kbang District (Gia Lai Province) harvest coffee for the 2024-2025 crop.

Robusta futures on the London exchange fell by 6.18–6.4 percent, while Arabica prices on the New York exchange dropped by 6.8–7.12 percent. Specifically, Robusta for May delivery dropped $316 per ton to $4,796. July contracts fell $328 to $4,800, September lost $317 to $4,765, and November declined $310 to $4,686 per ton.

Overnight, Robusta prices on the London market dropped the equivalent of VND8,000–8,400 per kilogram, bringing domestic prices down to around VND119,000–122,000 per kilogram.

Domestic coffee prices are falling sharply, dealing a heavy blow to coffee growers across Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

The steep weekend sell-off dragged domestic prices in Vietnam’s Central Highlands lower by an average of VND4,000 per kilogram, now well below the VND130,000 mark. In Dak Nong and Dak Lak, coffee is currently trading at VND124,200/kg; in Gia Lai and Kon Tum, VND124,000/kg; and in Lam Dong—the lowest in the region—VND123,000/kg. Compared to early April, this marks a VND8,000/kg decline.

At a recent meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Mr. Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), noted that the US accounts for only 5–6 percent of Vietnam’s coffee exports. However, even this modest market share has been affected by global ripple effects. The industry is now focusing on enhancing quality, boosting productivity, lowering costs, and prioritizing regional markets with lower logistics expenses—particularly within Asia.

Farmers in Dak Som Commune, Dak Glong District (Dak Nong Province) harvest coffee for the 2024-2025 crop.

Mr. Phan Minh Thong, CEO of Phuc Sinh Group, one of Vietnam’s leading coffee exporters, urged calm, emphasizing that recent market swings are largely driven by short-term sentiment. Structurally, global supply remains tighter than demand, and the sector continues to benefit from growth in emerging markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, and across ASEAN. The EU—Vietnam’s top export market—still regards coffee as an essential good.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam exported nearly 510,000 tons of coffee in the first quarter of 2025, generating close to $2.9 billion. This reflects a nearly 13 percent drop in volume but a nearly 50 percent surge in export value compared to the same period in 2024. Full-year coffee export revenue is projected to reach around $8 billion.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan