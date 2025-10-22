Commerce activities, cultural space need to be balanced around HCMC Book Street

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports held discussions with relevant agencies to address challenges affecting the operations of Ho Chi Minh City’s Book Street on October 21.

The efforts aim to ensure a harmonious balance between the cultural reading space and commercial activities in the surrounding area.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports convened a meeting with representatives from Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd., the Ho Chi Minh City branch of Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the People’s Committee of Saigon Ward, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to further address ongoing related issues.

At the meeting, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd., Bui Xuan Duc, noted that prior to the establishment of Ho Chi Minh City’s Book Street, the side of the building at No. 125 Hai Ba Trung Street managed by VNPT featured many doors opening onto Nguyen Van Binh Street.

When Ho Chi Minh City’s Book Street began operations, these doors were gradually closed. In early June 2025, the reopening of these doors was discussed and mutually agreed upon by Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd. and VNPT. The Book Street Company proactively removed curtains and backdrops to ensure an open and accessible space, enabling VNPT to carry out collaborative activities with its partners. Currently, access to the area from both Ho Chi Minh City Book Street and the building at 125 Hai Ba Trung Street is smooth and unobstructed.

However, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street remains concerned about the types of goods displayed inside the building at No. 125 Hai Ba Trung.

Mr. Bui Xuan Duc emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is a cultural reading space. If the products exhibited inside are not appropriate for this environment, it could create a negative impression and affect both residents and visitors to the Book Street. Therefore, in previous meeting minutes, the Book Street's representatives expressed hope that VNPT will work with its partners to ensure that the items displayed in this area align with the cultural and literary atmosphere of the Book Street.

Responding to the concerns raised by representatives of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, Head of the Investment Department at VNPT, Tran Anh Vy, stated that although the doors facing Ho Chi Minh City Book Street have been reopened, there are currently no commercial activities taking place inside the building at No. 125 Hai Ba Trung. Following feedback from relevant parties and the public, VNPT has removed the signage bearing the name ‘Russian Market’ located on the side facing Book Street.

During the meeting, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, said that the department always supports and encourages the development and enhancement of cultural spaces within the city, but it is essential to ensure harmony among these spaces. Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has been a successful model and a brand that the city has strived to build over the past decade. In the context of post-merger Ho Chi Minh City, building on the success of the Book Street, the city also plans to develop additional book street spaces in Binh Duong and Vung Tau wards.

Also during the meeting, representatives from Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd., Saigon Ward, and other relevant agencies engaged in discussions to resolve remaining issues and expedite the arrangement of a new parking lot for the Book Street. The previous parking area, located at the front of the building at No. 125 Hai Ba Trung Street, was discontinued when the building underwent renovations and spaces were leased for retail purposes.

