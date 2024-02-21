Weather

Cold air moving into Northern region

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that a new cold air is moving into the Northern region on February 21.

The sky in the capital city of Hanoi is covered with fog and thick layers of stratiform cloud.

It is forecast that the eastern and western parts of the Northern region and the North-Central region will see the cold wave bringing northeast monsoon from tomorrow night.

From February 23, the northern part of the North and some mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa will experience bitter temperatures of 12- 17 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists said that the cold wave is milder than previous waves across the Northern region in the middle of December 2023 and at the end of January 2024.

However, from midnight of February 22 to February 24, the Northern region will suffer from thundery showers along with risks of cyclones, lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the entire southern region will continue to experience prolonged scorching days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

