Cold air moving into Northern region

It is forecast that the eastern and western parts of the Northern region and the North-Central region will see the cold wave bringing northeast monsoon from tomorrow night.
From February 23, the northern part of the North and some mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa will experience bitter temperatures of 12- 17 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists said that the cold wave is milder than previous waves across the Northern region in the middle of December 2023 and at the end of January 2024.
However, from midnight of February 22 to February 24, the Northern region will suffer from thundery showers along with risks of cyclones, lightning, hail and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, the entire southern region will continue to experience prolonged scorching days.