Cold air mass moving southward into Northern region

Hanoi will experience cold weather again from March 19.

According to the meteorological agency, at noon today, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is 34 degrees Celsius, with intense sunlight and clear skies. The forecast for this afternoon suggests that the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City could rise to 36 degrees Celsius. These measurements are taken within a Stevenson screen; however, the actual outdoor temperature may be 2-3 degrees Celsius higher.

In the Northern region, it is forecasted that on the night of March 18, a cold air mass will impact the Northeastern region and certain areas in the Northwest. Starting from March 19, this cold air will extend its influence to other regions in the Northwest, North Central, and some parts of the Central Coastal regions. Winds will shift to the Northeast inland at levels 2-3, reaching levels 4-5 along the coastal areas.

As a result, from March 19, the entire Northern region will undergo a cold snap, with the North Central region experiencing the cold by the night of March 19.

During this cold spell, minimum temperatures in the Northern region will range from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius on average, with mountainous areas experiencing temperatures from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius and some highland areas dropping below 10 degrees Celsius. In the North Central region, temperatures will typically range from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Due to the effect of the cold air mass, from the night of March 18 to 19, there will be scattered showers and localized heavy rain in the Northern and Central regions. Starting from the afternoon of March 19, areas from Quang Binh to Phu Yen will experience rain and showers. Thunderstorms may bring the risk of whirlwind, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind. Strong winds and large waves at sea may affect maritime and other outdoor activities.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha