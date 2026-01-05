Cold air brings severe chill to Northern, North Central regions

A new cold front is heading to the mainland and will continue to affect the country’s weather conditions.

On the morning of January 5, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported development from this new wave of cold air.

Previously, since December 25, 2025, the Northern region had been affected by a cold spell. By January 2, 2026, a stronger cold front moved in, causing severe cold in the entire Northern region.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that on January 5, the cold air will first affect the Northeast region. From the night of January 5, the cold will intensify and expand its reach to other areas in the Northwest, North-Central and mid-Central regions.

As a result of the cold air, the Northern region will experience rain and scattered showers. Both Northern and North Central regions will be cold; in the mountainous and midland areas of the North, temperatures will drop severely, with some places experiencing dangerously low cold.

The lowest temperatures during this cold spell will range from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in the North, including Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces. The Northern mountainous areas will see temperatures from 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, with high mountains dropping below 5 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city of Hanoi, scattered rain and light showers are expected, with cold weather, on January 5. The lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority also warned that on January 5, the Northern and North Central regions will experience cold to severe cold, with dangerously low temperatures in some mountainous areas, where frost and ice should be expected. In the Southern region, showers are forecast in the late afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting further cautioned that from January 5, areas from Ha Tinh to Da Nang and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Gia Lai will see rain, scattered showers, and locally moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong