Coastal localities impose ban on sea activities to cope with typhoon No.3

From this early morning to noon, many localities have been imposing a ban on sea activities as the super typhoon is forecast to enter the Gulf of Tonkin by tonight.

The eyes of this hurricane are determined at 7 a.m. on September 6

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting and meteorological experts, typhoon No. 3, internationally named Yagi, has kept its intensities of level 16 and level 17 above unchanged.

The eyes of this hurricane were located over 100 kilometers away from Hainan Island (China) and moved at an hourly speed of 20 kilometers.

Both Vietnamese and international weather forecasting centers consistently determined that by tonight, the typhoon would slam into the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall on Vietnam coasts, likely in the area from Quang Ninh to Thai Binh provinces, by the afternoon of September 7.

Due to the widespread circulation of the super typhoon, most Northern coastal provinces will experience heavy rain and strong winds starting tonight.

The Northeastern provinces including the capital city of Hanoi will suffer from thunderstorms and blustery winds from tomorrow evening.

Amid the early warnings, it is recommended that residents should prepare preventive measures against natural disasters.

A thunderstorm occurs in the capital city of Hanoi last night.

According to updates from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, last night, many Northern provinces and cities like Yen Bai, Nam Dinh, Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and the capital city of Hanoi experienced thunderstorms and whirlwinds due to the pre-storm circulation.

Farmers in various localities of the North-Central region have been busy in crops to harvest rice and fruits before typhoon No. 3, named Yagi is about to slam into the land.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Thanh Hoa Province indicated about 45,000 hectares of ripe rice across the province. By September 5 morning, over 13,000 hectares were harvested.

Throughout last night, farmers in the major rice-growing areas of Yen Thanh, Dien Chau, Do Luong, Thanh Chuong districts and others in the Central province of Nghe An mobilized machinery and labor to early harvest rice for summer-autumn crop season to prepare for its landfall.

In addition to rice, many areas specializing in vegetables and fruit trees in Quynh Luu and Nghia Dan districts are also taking advantage of the early warning to harvest promptly and implement preventive measures to minimize damage. Currently, harvesting activities have been temporarily suspended.

As the related weather news about the super typhoon, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam last night imposed a temporary suspension of operations at four airports including Van Don International Airport in the province of Quang Ninh, Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong, Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi and Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province, starting on September 7.

The temporary suspension order is due to the impacts of typhoon No. 3.

The flights from or to these airports are suspended due to the impacts of typhoon No. 3.

In particular, Van Don International Airport will suspend its operations from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cat Bi Airport will temporarily halt its operations from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Noi Bai International Airport will temporarily cease its operations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Tho Xuan Airport will suspend its operations from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On September 5 afternoon, the Ministry of Health instructed health departments in the Northern and Central provinces and cities as well as medical units to organize 24/7 personnel on duty in emergency cases, ensure uninterrupted emergency and treatment services for the people as well as the supply of essential medicines, chemicals and materials.

Additionally, they must proactively evacuate health facilities in low-lying areas prone to flooding, flash floods and landslides.

According to a report from the Border Guard Command, coastal border forces in the affected areas have accounted for and guided 51,319 fishing boats with a total of 219,913 employees to move to shelters.

The provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Nghe An have issued a ban on sea activities from 1 p.m. on September 5.

The Directorate for Road Of Vietnam was ordered to coordinate with localities to organize personnel on duty in hazardous areas, regulate traffic, arrange guards or install signals, and absolutely not allow people and vehicles to enter flooded areas, broken roads and landslides.

Regarding the railway, the Ministry of Transport required a plan to suspend the operations of trains, especially passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong