Opening ceremonies for new school year in downpours-hit areas to be canceled

The Minister of Education and Training has issued an urgent dispatch to the directors of Departments of Education and Training in Northern provinces and cities including Nghe An regarding proactive measures in response to typhoon Yagi.

The storm has a high possibility of making landfall in Northern provinces with its strong intensity, mostly affecting the Northern cities and provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam and Ninh Binh.

Due to the high possibility of typhoon Yagi landing on the Northern coast, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has instructed the directors of Departments of Education and Training in the Northern provinces and cities comprising Nghe An to closely monitor the development and changes of the typhoon path, deploy works to coping with the typhoon and raise the emergency response for the typhoon prevention.

It is necessary to relocate people out of the area at risk; organize 24/7 personnel on duty in hazardous areas; regularly inform people about the situation of rain, flood and landslides; keep constant contact with relevant authorities and local rescue forces to respond promptly in case of emergencies under the comprehensive implementation of the 4 on the spot motto which entailed leadership on-spot, human resources on-spot, means on-spot and logistics on-spot.

The minister required directors of Departments of Education and Training in various provinces and cities to instruct educational facilities to ensure that the opening ceremonies for the new school year are conducted in a simple, safe manner and taking into account the local conditions. They must not organize the opening ceremonies in areas affected with heavy rain and at riks of landslides or flooding.

Additionally, they should proactively take preventive measures to promptly relocate assets, machinery, equipment, furniture, documents and books to safe places to minimize damage and loss due to the typhoon.

In related news about typhoon Yagi, both the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting and international hydro-meteorological agencies have confirmed that typhoon No.3, internationally named Yagi, is very strong and is expected to make landfall in Northern Vietnam by the evening of September 7.

Path map of typhoon Yagi (Source: the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting)

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, the eye of typhoon Yagi was located at approximately 19.1 degrees north latitude and 117.5 degrees east longitude, east of the northern East Sea, about 710 kilometers far from the east of Hainan Island (China) as of 1 p.m. on September 4.

The tropical storm is moving west-northwest at a maximum speed of up to 20 kilometers per hour.

In order to carry out tasks mentioned in the order before the storm makes landfall, at noon on September 4, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan presided over an emergency working session with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Information and Communications, Border Guard Command, the Department of Rescue and Relief under the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Public Security, Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration and Vietnam Electricity to implement response measures for typhoon No. 3.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan presides over an emergency working session with relevant ministries and agencies on responding to typhoon No. 3, downpours, landslides and floods on the afternoon of September 4 in the capital city of Hanoi

Meteorological agencies warned of huge waves ranging from nine meters to 11 meters over the coastal areas of the provinces from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh on September 5 and September 6. The typhoon could make landfall in the provinces from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh by the evening of September 7, posing significant hazardous risks to aquaculture activities and vessels.

The Border Guard Command reported that 504 fishing boats with 3,356 employees are now operating in the hazardous area, including two boats from Thanh Hoa, 135 boats from Nghe An, 54 boats from Da Nang, 141 boats from Quang Nam and 157 boats from Quang Ngai.

All these boats have received warning information about the typhoon and are moving to shelters. The provinces of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh and Nam Dinh will start banning tourist ships from going out to sea from September 6.

At the working session, Minister Le Minh Hoan emphasized the necessary and priority for protecting aquaculture areas along the coast from Quang Ninh to Nghe An, covering a total area of up to 49,380 hectares and 19,144 cage fish farms.

Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority Pham Duc Luan indicated that the hydropower reservoirs of Son La, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang and Thac Ba on the Red River basin have adjusted their water levels to safe levels.

Currently, Tuyen Quang and Thac Ba hydropower reservoirs are opening sluice gates to reduce water flow. Several irrigation reservoirs in the Northern and North-Central regions are in hazardous conditions as they show visible signs of damage and deterioration.

Dikes are critical barriers against storm surges, however, it is concerned as some dyke projects in provinces from Quang Ninh to Nghe An are still under construction, posing a high risk of damage when the typhoon makes landfall.

Minister Le Minh Hoan has urged local authorities to urgently complete crop harvest and implement measures to protect paddy fields and vegetable crops before the typhoon makes landfall.

By Phan Thao, Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong