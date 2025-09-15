Clean content, public trust: Bright side of KOL economy

Amidst the influencer boom, many Vietnamese KOLs and KOCs are building public trust by creating authentic, positive content, proving their potential as valuable partners in national development.

A positive image posted on the page of Travel Blogger – KOL Khoai Lang Thang (Photo: Courtesy of the influencer's Facebook page)

Perfect launchpad

The explosion of short-form video, livestreaming, and e-commerce has provided the perfect launchpad for KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers) to amplify their influence at a pace that traditional media could never match.

According to YouNet Media, a social data analytics firm, there were over 150,000 active KOLs/KOCs in Vietnam in 2022. That figure swelled to 200,000 by 2024 and could realistically approach 300,000 when affiliate marketers are included.

This ecosystem is thriving in fertile ground. A 2025 report on Vietnam’s digital landscape by Datareportal revealed a staggering 127 million mobile connections (126 percent of the population), 79.8 million internet users (78.8 percent), and 76.2 million active social media accounts (75.2 percent).

“Social media and digital platforms have fueled a developmental leap, taking many individuals from ‘zero to hero’ and turning them into figures of immense public influence”, shared CEO Nguyen Lam Thanh of TikTok Vietnam.

Today, the Vietnamese KOL/KOC market can be segmented into three main tiers. At the top are celebrities, namely singers, actors, and beauty queens, whose high recognition and powerful appeal command enormous advertising fees, sometimes running into billions of VND.

The next tier consists of macro-influencers with 100,000 to 1 million followers, a group highly sought after by major brands. The final and largest tier is made up of micro- and nano-influencers (1,000 to 100,000 followers), who are prized for their high community engagement and suitability for smaller, niche customer segments.

Data from US-based firm Marketresearch indicates that digital ad spending in Vietnam reached billions of dollars in 2024. Within this, influencer marketing (IM) budgets are steadily rising, especially in the fashion, beauty, and consumer goods sectors.

The firm projects strong growth for Vietnam’s IM market over the next five years, driven by e-commerce and the rise of video-centric platforms like TikTok. Notably, influencers with 10,000-50,000 followers are currently the most popular, offering high engagement rates at a lower cost.

“I believe many digital creators are producing positive content and spreading real value. For me, every journey is a chance to learn and broaden my perspective. My goal is to create more in-depth content about Vietnam to share with international friends. The biggest challenge is preserving my authenticity in a digital world filled with so much glamor.” Popular Travel Blogger and KOL, Khoai Lang Thang

Multiplying “clean”, meaningful content

After starting her career “making funny things online”, MC Khanh Vy consciously pivoted toward creating content with a positive, inspirational message. “You can make money just by taking ads, but that income isn’t sustainable”, she shared. “I always felt I had to create something genuinely useful for others. That’s why I started making videos on learning foreign languages and talking with experts to spread positivity.”

This push for meaningful content can have a national impact. As stated by Vice President Ngo Thi Bich Hanh of BHD Company, even small things, like a ‘banh mi’, can build the national brand when creators tell authentic stories with their own unique, powerful reach.

Beyond their athletic achievements, many of Vietnam’s top athletes are spreading positive values and inspiring the public with stories of perseverance and social responsibility.

Since retiring, former swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien has dedicated herself to community work. Her viral video series, “Swimming is easy, Vien will show you”, offers cheerful lessons and has built a highly sought-after brand.

Likewise, taekwondo star Chau Tuyet Van leverages her “clean” image, believing that brand trust helps amplify Vietnamese sports. Her core message is that success in any field, from martial arts to academics, stems from dedicated practice.

Experts identify the authority of KOLs/KOCs as resting on the three pillars of trust, authenticity, and conversion. They serve as a direct bridge between brands and communities and can powerfully amplify cultural, tourism, or culinary messages, contributing to the promotion of both local products and the national image.

The recent “Vietnamese Agricultural Products Pride Week” offered a stunning example of this potential. Famous content creators hosted “megalive” sessions on TikTok Shop, selling local produce and One Commune One Product (OCOP) products.

The results were overwhelmingly positive. One session sold over a tonne of dragon fruit, while another sold nearly 1,000 bottles of fish sauce. The campaign reached nearly 2 million people, opening up a vital new sales channel for local farmers.

“As our country undergoes a major strategic transformation, KOLs and KOCs are valuable resources, partnering with the Party, the State, and the people to build a sustainable and culturally rich digital society. The Party and State are committed to fostering a healthy development environment for them, a place where the values of truth, goodness, and beauty can be spread more powerfully than ever.” Major General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention (A05 – Ministry of Public Security)

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam