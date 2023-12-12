Chinese leader’s visit expected to put new positioning of bilateral relations

After the welcoming ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping had a talk at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters in Hanoi on the evening of December 12.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Vietnam and China have many similarities as they share a border and are Communist party-led socialist countries. The two countries have traditional friendly relationship, treasure relations with each other, and determine bilateral relations as the priority direction in each country's foreign relations.

The relationship between the two Parties and States has developed substantively, firmly, and comprehensively in various fields since the two countries established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2008.

Political relations have developed strongly while high-level and all-level exchanges have been enhanced. Meetings between leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and Fatherland Front committees have been organized regularly, including high-level visits marking important milestones in the relationship between the two nations, such as Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s historical visit to China in October 2022.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation has been further deepened. China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for 20 consecutive years. Vietnam is China's biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 4th largest trading partner in the world after the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

The bilateral trade turnover in 2022 reached nearly US$180 billion, or nine times higher than in 2008 (US$20 billion). China’s investment in Vietnam also rose more than 10 times to U$25 billion over the last 15 years. China has recently ranked third or fourth among the countries and territories with significant investments in Vietnam.

People-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities of Vietnam and China have achieved many practical results. As of present, nearly 60 provinces and cities of Vietnam have established friendly cooperative relations with Chinese localities.

In addition, the two countries have organized many exchange activities and cooperative programs in various fields. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, China continuously led in the number of tourists to Vietnam for many years.

The two sides have gained many achievements in building the Vietnam-China land border of peace, friendship, and cooperation, contributing to the socio-economic development of border localities of the two nations.

The two sides have also strived to maintain negotiations and strengthen cooperation to work with relevant parties to control disagreements and manage differences in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) contributing to ensuring peace and stability in the East Sea and the region.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said that the State visit to Vietnam by China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is expected to create a 'new positioning', and 'new level' of bilateral relations, substantial cooperation outcomes in various sectors, spillover effect of the visit to all levels, sectors, and people of all walks of life.

