Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Vietnam for State visit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on December 12.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse step out of their plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on December 12. (Photo: SGGP)

CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation began the State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse Peng Liyuan, along with a delegation of high-ranking Chinese officials, were received at the Noi Bai International Airport by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo and other officials.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on December 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping was accompanied by his entourage, including Standing Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Secretariat, Chief of the Office of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Cai Qi; Member of the Politburo, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi; Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong; head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao; Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the People's Republic of China, Zheng Shanjie; Director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee Jiang Jinquan; Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao; Member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Liu Ning; Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo; Director of the International Development Cooperation Agency of China Luo Zhaohui; Head of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission, Major General Libin; Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nong Rong.

It is the third visit to Vietnam by Chinese President Xi Jinping since the end of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in November 2012 in his position as the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. It is also a reciprocal visit following General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in October 2022, and the third mutual visit by senior leaders of the two Parties since 2015.

China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse Peng Liyuan (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport. (Photo: SGGP)

It is the third visit to Vietnam by Chinese President Xi Jinping since the end of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in November 2012 in his position as the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh