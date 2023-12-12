Party General Secretary hosts reception for Chinese Party, State leader

After the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping had a talk at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters in Hanoi on December 12.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a delegation of high-ranking Chinese officials arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, beginning the two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse and a delegation of high-ranking Chinese officials at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on the same day with a 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosts a reception for CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on December 12. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, the State visit to Vietnam by China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Jinping and his spouse along with a delegation of high-ranking Chinese officials is the first visit of the top leader of the Party and State of China to Vietnam after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, marking the 15th anniversary of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. It is also a reciprocal visit following General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in October 2022.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo affirmed that the visit is a very important opportunity for top leaders of the two countries to maintain and strengthen strategic exchanges in the new situation based on the solid foundation of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership over the past 15 years. It also determines the new position of the bilateral relations in the new era, sets a new direction for further development, opens up new prospects for cooperation between the two sides in various fields, and creates a new driving force for the sustainable development of the China-Vietnam relationship.

The welcoming ceremony is held with a 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh