National

First images of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam

SGGPO

Right after an official welcoming ceremony for China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport, the convoy passed through routes in the capital city of Hanoi heading to JW Marriott Hanoi Hotel.

At noon of December 12, the convoy carrying China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China respectively moved on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Nhat Tan Bridge, Vo Chi Cong Street, Ring Road No.2, Lang Street, Tran Duy Hung Street and passed through the National Convention Center to arrive JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi.

hinh1-1930.jpg
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomes China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport at noon on December 12. (Photo: Viet Chung)
hinh2-7525.jpg
In the photo are Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: Viet Chung)
hinh3-7007.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with Chinese high-level delegates (Photo: Viet Chung)
hinh4-8026.jpg
The convoy carrying China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China moves across Tran Duy Hung Street. (Photo: Do Trung)
hinh5-3724.jpg
The convoy carries China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China. (Photo: Do Trung)
6-6009.jpg
7-6043.jpg
The convoy carries China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China. (Photo: Do Trung)
By Tran Binh, Do Trung, Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Noi Bai International Airport Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn