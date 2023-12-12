First images of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam
SGGPO
Right after an official welcoming ceremony for China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport, the convoy passed through routes in the capital city of Hanoi heading to JW Marriott Hanoi Hotel.
At noon of December 12, the convoy carrying China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China respectively moved on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Nhat Tan Bridge, Vo Chi Cong Street, Ring Road No.2, Lang Street, Tran Duy Hung Street and passed through the National Convention Center to arrive JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi.
By Tran Binh, Do Trung, Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong