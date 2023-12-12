First images of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam

Right after an official welcoming ceremony for China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport, the convoy passed through routes in the capital city of Hanoi heading to JW Marriott Hanoi Hotel.

At noon of December 12, the convoy carrying China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China respectively moved on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Nhat Tan Bridge, Vo Chi Cong Street, Ring Road No.2, Lang Street, Tran Duy Hung Street and passed through the National Convention Center to arrive JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomes China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport at noon on December 12. (Photo: Viet Chung)

In the photo are Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, China's Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: Viet Chung)



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with Chinese high-level delegates (Photo: Viet Chung)

The convoy carrying China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China moves across Tran Duy Hung Street. (Photo: Do Trung)

The convoy carries China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from China. (Photo: Do Trung)

By Tran Binh, Do Trung, Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong