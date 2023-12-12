15-year journey of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

During the visit to China by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh in May 2008, the two countries agreed to develop their relationship into a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership”.

The two sides have gained several achievements showcasing the relations that are developing in the right direction, meeting the interests of the two peoples over the past 15 years.

Important foundations

Exports of Vietnamese goods to China

The Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has developed based on the guideline of "friendly neighborliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability and future-oriented thinking", and the spirit of “Good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, and good partners” to firmly ensure the development of the long-term, stable and healthy relationship between the two countries.

Exchanges and visits between leaders of the two countries reached a common understanding and trust.

In particular, during the visit to China by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, Vietnam, and China agreed to set up an encrypted hotline for their leaders to meet and exchange important opinions.

During the official visit to China by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2011, the two countries signed an agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues.

In particular, Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s historical visit to China in October 2022 has important significance. This was also the first overseas trip by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong after the 13th National Congress of the CPV and the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

This visit was very successful and contributed to conveniently developing cooperation relation, exchanges via Party-to-Party channels, diplomacy, security, national defense, economy, trade, and exchanges between localities of the two countries.

Many achievements

At the local level in the border provinces of the two countries, local leadership exchange programs are frequently held, such as an annual conference between the Party Secretaries of Vietnam’s Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang provinces and the Party Secretary of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the annual meeting between provincial Party Secretaries of Vietnam’s Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, and China’s Yunnan.

Regarding economic and trade cooperation, the bilateral trade turnover in 2022 reached $175.57 billion, or nine times higher than in 2008 (US$20 billion). Vietnam is China's biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China has recently ranked third or fourth among the countries and territories with significant investments in Vietnam.

The Vietnam-China People’s Friendship Festival and a ‘red’ tourism route following the past journey of President Ho Chi Minh in China was organized in Guangxi on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties and the 125th anniversary of the late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

In addition, Vietnam and China have organized many exchange activities in the fields of national defense, security, culture, and education, such as the Vietnam-China Border Defense Friendship Exchange, fighting cross-border crime, signing many cooperation agreements in the field of security at all levels, establishing hotline mechanism and meetings and exchanges between the border guards of the two countries including Vietnam-China People's Forum.

Vietnam currently has 11,000 students studying in universities in China while some 2,000 Chinese nationals are studying in Vietnam.

China commits that in the next 5 years, it will continue to offer thousands of Government scholarships to Vietnamese students and Chinese language and culture teachers.

By Nguyen Vinh Quang, Vice President of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association - Translated by Kim Khanh