2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival officially opens

The 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival officially opened at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, on the evening of January 16.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Throughout the opening ceremony, the audience was carried through a vibrant artistic showcase celebrating the delicate beauty of the cherry blossom, a defining emblem of Da Lat’s spring. Beyond the performances, the event cast Da Lat as a seasonal tourism highlight and formally introduced a series of festival activities to residents and visitors alike.

The 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival not only celebrates the beauty of the flower but also tells a long-running story of its deep connection to the city’s formation, cultural identity, and heritage, as well as to the people and rhythms of life in the Central Highlands.

A dancing performance by students at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Tran Thi Vu Loan, speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Tran Thi Vu Loan, said the festival is a significant cultural and tourism event that sets the tone for a series of New Year celebrations across Lam Dong Province. She noted that it continues to honor the region’s distinctive highland landscape and cultural identity, embodied by the cherry blossom, a flower deeply intertwined with Da Lat’s history and development.

The festival is being held in Da Lat for the second time, a decade after its previous edition, with activities scheduled to run through February 5.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh