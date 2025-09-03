Central Highlands, South Central provinces offer new tourism products

Since the beginning of the year, the tourism sector has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of provinces in the South Central and Central Highlands regions.

A fishing village in the former province of Binh Dinh (Photo: SGGP)

It remains a bright spot in the broader economic picture of these two regions.

In the wards of Cam Ly, Lang Biang, and Lam Vien in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, a range of new tourism offerings has recently been introduced. Among the highlights are go-kart rides, miniature racing car simulation, and the Greenline Luge, downhill karting—a unique wheeled gravity ride—which are now available at popular destinations such as Lang Biang Land, Puppy Farm, Mongo Land, and Da Lat Flower Highlands.

Meanwhile, at the Valley of Love tourist area, online ticketing has been implemented, offering visitors a 10 percent discount. Notably, performances by local K'Ho ethnic artists have added a rich cultural dimension to the experience, allowing tourists to engage more deeply with the region’s indigenous heritage.

During this year’s National Day holiday on September 2, the highlights of tourism in Mui Ne and Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province included experiential tours such as "A Day as a Fisherman"; and offshore fishing excursions. These activities proved especially popular among young travelers.

Capitalizing on the rising trend of experiential travel, many local fishermen and tourism operators have launched tours that allow visitors to become fishermen for a day to join fishing trips, harvest seafood, and enjoy the fruits of their labor right on the beach.

In addition, Mui Ne’s coastal tourism sector is developing combined marine and desert eco-tours, offering visitors a full-day experience, including morning surf sessions, visits to traditional fishing villages, and late-afternoon Jeep rides across sand dunes to catch the sunset.

New coastal sports such as coral diving around Phu Quy Special Zone and paragliding over the scenic Mui Ne Bay have gained popularity among tourists. Notably, a growing number of resorts in Mui Ne are offering wellness packages that include herbal spa treatments using local ingredients and beachfront yoga sessions, appealing to travelers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

At the Mang Den Ecotourism Area in Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province, often referred to as "Da Lat 2"; popular attractions such as the local weekend market, central square, and Pa Sy Waterfall have drawn large numbers of visitors. During the National Day holiday on September 2, the locality also hosted a series of cultural performances and artistic events.

According to Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of Quang Ngai’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, alongside ensuring tourist safety, the province is encouraging the organization of local festivals and the development of themed tours, including gratitude journeys and heritage trails that highlight the region’s historical and cultural values.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh