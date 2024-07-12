Weather

Central Highlands provinces proactively respond during flood season

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province has just directed its localities to strengthen measures ensuring safety for irrigation works and dykes during flood season 2024.

Accordingly, the localities are required to check and assess the current status of irrigation systems and dykes to promptly detect any damages, thereby making plans to ensure the safety of these structures.

Additionally, the localities have to timely identify, prevent and strictly handle acts of illegal encroachments and land use impacting the safety of dykes and flood drainage capacity.

Similarly, the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province directed districts to develop and prepare relief plans based on the four on-the-spot motto in disaster management and ensure essential supplies to stabilize people's livelihoods before, during and after disasters.

They are assigned to guide residents to reinforce their houses and preserve food, water, medicines and other essential items.

The Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee assigned localities to inspect and review residential areas in unsafe areas near rivers, streams, and areas prone to landslides; proactively evacuate residents to safe locations and have preparedness for essential supplies at evacuation zones.

By Mai Cuong, Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

