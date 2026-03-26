“Central Heritage Connection Journey” train unveils new exterior design

Vietnam Railways Corporation coordinated with the People's Committees of Hue City to introduce the new exterior design of the train named “Central Heritage Connection Journey” on March 26.

Vietnam Railways Corporation and the People's Committees of Hue City introduce the new exterior design of the train named “Central Heritage Connection Journey” on March 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization boards also announced the official recognition of Hue Railway Station as a tourist destination.

The train’s new design is crafted to present a modern appearance while preserving a strong sense of heritage. Its exterior stands out with the dreamy purple Hue emblematic of Hue City, harmoniously blended with the light grey tones that reflect the modern and dynamic character of the coastal city of Da Nang. The brand logo is highlighted in bronze-gold.

The train consists of 12 carriages, offering 56 soft seats, all of which have been newly upgraded. The seating system features rows of seats capable of rotating 180 degrees, allowing passengers to face the direction of travel and enjoy greater comfort while taking in the scenery along the route.

The carriages have been redesigned with a fresh look, offering a vibrant onboard experience through a diverse range of activities, along with the introduction of local brands and signature regional products.

All carriages are equipped with LED lighting systems, high-quality audio, and LCD screens providing journey information and onboard entertainment.

In addition, the train features a VIP carriage with 32 seats, designed with a nostalgic and luxurious ambiance inspired by the royal court-style interior of Hue.

Visitors experience the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee, stated that the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train will continue to be developed into a flagship tourism product of national and international stature, making an important contribution to the locality’s goal of sustainable tourism development.

He called on relevant management and operating units to further prioritize investment and enhance service quality; strengthen linkages with tourism enterprises to develop distinctive experiential products at Hue Railway Station; and ensure security, safety, and environmental sanitation, thereby fostering a friendly and civilized image for visitors.

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By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh