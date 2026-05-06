Travel

HCMC welcomes nearly 900 international MICE visitors

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City on May 6 welcomed nearly 900 top-performing agents from Allianz Indonesia, marking the first international MICE group to benefit from the city’s new incentive policy.

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International visitors tour Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation, consisting of outstanding agents from ASN Club under Allianz Indonesia, is the first international MICE group to enjoy incentives under Resolution 62/2025/NQ-HDND, aimed at promoting and attracting MICE tourism to Ho Chi Minh City through 2030.

Ms. Renny Mirna Jostein, the program coordinator, said that the group chose Ho Chi Minh City for its dynamic environment, diverse cuisine and reasonable costs. The delegation will stay in the city for three days, combined with a one-day trip to My Tho, Dong Thap Province, to experience riverine culture.

According to Ms. Nguyen Cam Tu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, the issuance of MICE support policies is a timely move amid increasingly fierce competition among destinations. The city is working with businesses to develop all-in-one packages that combine conferences with cultural, culinary, and entertainment experiences to extend visitor stays and boost spending.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has more than 3,000 accommodation establishments with nearly 93,000 rooms, capable of meeting peak demand. Resolution 62, effective through 2030, prioritizes support for groups of 100 or more, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading MICE destination in the region.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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international MICE visitors Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center MICE support policies

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