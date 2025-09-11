Can Gio’s Long Hoa sand mine II to be closed

On September 11, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, signed and issued Decision No. 1378/QD-UBND approving the closure plan for the Long Hoa sand mine II in Can Gio Commune (formerly Long Hoa Commune, Can Gio District).

Long Hoa sand mine II in Can Gio Commune will be closed. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the decision, the closure of the sand mine aims to manage and protect the remaining undeveloped mineral resources. The closure area covers one square kilometer, with the process scheduled to be completed within 20 days. The total cost exceeds VND618 million (US$23,434), funded and directly implemented by Can Gio Urban Tourism Joint Stock Company.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the company to carry out the project according to schedule, ensuring labor safety and environmental protection. The company is also required to report the results for inspection and acceptance by the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The decision takes effect from the date of signing. Relevant departments, along with the People’s Committee of Can Gio Commune and Can Gio Urban Tourism Joint Stock Company, are responsible for its implementation.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh