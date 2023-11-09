Cambodia’s Independence Day marked in HCMC

The HUFO on November 9 held a get-together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day (November 9, 1953 -2023), demonstrating the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the neighboring country.

Addressing the event, Commander of the HCMC High Command and HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) President Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam congratulated Cambodia on its great achievements in all fields and its increasing position and prestige in the international arena.

He highlighted the close relations and traditional friendship between the two countries, saying that leaders and people of the two countries are striving to further strengthen the bilateral relationship for the sake of their people and actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

HCMC’s people always attach importance to and make contributions to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the governments and people of the two nations, Nam said.

Cambodian Consul General in HCMC Chan Sorykan thanked VUFO for organizing the meaningful event, saying that Cambodia gained its independence from the French colonists 70 years ago, marking the beginning of its development.

He recalled the milestone of victory on January 7, 1979, when the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation in collaboration with volunteers from the Vietnamese People’s Army liberated the Cambodian people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

The diplomat took this occasion to express his gratitude to agencies, organizations and individuals in HCMC for their close collaboration with the Cambodian Consulate General, believing that the Cambodia - Vietnam friendship will continue to grow stronger in the future.