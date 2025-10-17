Cruise lines urged to complete procedures for “passenger ship capability”

The temporary suspension of international cruise ship operations at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster is having a serious impact on Ho Chi Minh City’s ability to receive cruise passengers.

As one of Vietnam’s key international tourism gateways, the city’s cruise tourism sector is being significantly disrupted.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on October 15, two shipping companies submitted urgent appeals following a statement from the Vietnam Maritime Administration indicating that ports in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, are "not equipped for passenger ships" and therefore will not accept passenger vessels at the international port. This decision could seriously impact cruise passenger arrivals and tarnish Vietnam’s image among international tourists.

Cruise operations are running regularly but have now been abruptly halted

Cruise passengers arrive at Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port and join sightseeing tours in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourism businesses expressed that the response from the Vietnam Maritime Administration came as a complete surprise.

On October 15, Mr. Wendy Yamazaki, Regional Vice President for Government Relations, Asia, the Royal Caribbean Group, headquartered in Miami, USA, submitted a letter to authorities in Ho Chi Minh City and central government agencies, stating that for many years the company has closely cooperated with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, seaports, and border guard forces in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Hue, Nha Trang, and Quang Ninh to facilitate hundreds of thousands of international tourists visiting Vietnam annually.

However, this program is currently facing a serious operational disruption in Vietnam. According to partners from Saigon Newport Corporation (Saigon Newport), the ports, including TCCT Port (Tan Cang - Cai Mep Joint Stock Company), TCIT Port (Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal Co., Ltd.), and TCTT Port (Tan Cang - Cai Mep Thi Vai One Member Limited Liability Company), will be required to cease receiving passenger ships starting October 2025. This is due to additional procedures for authorizing cruise ship handling capabilities at these port complexes as mandated by the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

The abrupt cancellation of itineraries has seriously impacted the scheduling and operations of passenger transportation. As a result, on October 18, the Ovation of the Seas, carrying over 4,000 passengers, is expected to face difficulties docking at TCCT Port as originally planned.

If this issue is not resolved immediately, the ports in the Ho Chi Minh City area will be unable to accommodate large international passenger ships. Consequently, the company will be forced to remove Ho Chi Minh City from its list of destinations in the Asia program. Given the urgency of the situation, the Royal Caribbean Group respectfully requests that the authorities facilitate and permit the three aforementioned ports to continue receiving large cruise ships in the near future.

According to the shipping company, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In September 2024, Nha Trang Port was suddenly closed, resulting in Nha Trang being removed from the Vietnam itinerary.

What has raised public concern is why passenger ships are now being denied docking under the justification of "lack of passenger ship capability," despite these operations having been conducted normally for a long time.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Co., Ltd. (Saigontourist), the company has been a pioneer in organizing reception and services for international cruise passengers for many years, averaging over 3,000 passengers per voyage. Although Cai Mep–Thi Vai is primarily a cargo port, the area has consistently and safely handled approximately 60 to 80 passenger ships annually, demonstrating strong organizational, coordination, and operational safety capabilities.

In just the first six months of 2025, Saigontourist received around 48,000 cruise passengers from leading global cruise lines such as Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruise Limited, all arriving in Ho Chi Minh City.

In fact, international cruise passengers are regarded as a “goldmine” for the tourism industry due to their high spending, averaging between US$500 and US$700 per day, compared to approximately US$100 per day for overland visitors. Large cruise ships, typically carrying 2,000 to 4,000 passengers, stay in Vietnam for 3 to 5 days, depending on their itinerary, before continuing to other countries, generating significant revenue. This highlights that international cruise tourism not only delivers substantial economic value but also helps elevate Vietnam’s profile on the global tourism map.

Effectively exploiting this customer group means increasing revenue, expanding experiential services, and maximizing potential from the smoke-free industry. Nationwide, in the first nine months of this year, the tourism sector welcomed over 190,000 cruise passengers, contributing significantly to the industry’s revenue.

On the afternoon of October 16, Saigontourist announced that after discussions with partners, the itinerary for the Ovation of the Seas, carrying over 4,000 passengers and originally scheduled to dock at TCCT Port on October 18, has been adjusted. The ship called at Chan May Port in Hue City on October 17. All parties involved are working urgently to complete the necessary procedures under the revised plan.

Will temporary operations be allowed through the end of 2025?

Cruise passengers arrive at Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port and join sightseeing tours in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Co., Ltd. (Saigontourist), expressed concern that the suspension of international cruise ship operations at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster is seriously disrupting the company’s upcoming plans. From now until April 2026, the company is scheduled to receive around 15 cruise ships carrying a total of 40,000 passengers.

If the issue is not resolved promptly, international cruise lines may be forced to cancel en masse, resulting in severe losses to Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism revenue due to broken service contracts with Saigontourist and negatively impacting the reputation and image of Vietnam’s tourism industry in the eyes of global partners.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, on August 28, SP-PSA International Port Co., Ltd. submitted a formal request to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, seeking permission to receive passenger ships at the SP-PSA International Port, part of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster.

Anticipating potential difficulties, on October 9, the company also sent an official letter to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, proposing that container and general cargo ports in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai area be allowed to pilot the reception of international cruise ships to ensure continuity of tourism operations.

However, with the response from the Maritime Administration, it has become clear that this matter now lies within the authority of the relevant regulatory bodies.

On the afternoon of October 16, Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that the department had submitted an official report and proposal to the city’s People’s Committee, recommending that relevant agencies be directed to actively coordinate efforts to support affected businesses.

The department also proposed that the city approve, in principle, the continued reception of international cruise ships at terminals within the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster from now until the end of December 2026, while awaiting the completion of the required procedures to formally authorize cruise ship handling at these ports.

On the afternoon of October 16, responding to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper regarding the temporary suspension of international cruise ship arrivals at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster, a senior official from the Vietnam Maritime Administration under the Ministry of Transport stated that the agency had requested the involved enterprises to provide additional documentation. But because it is not yet complete, the port currently does not meet the conditions to receive passenger ships. To resolve the issue, businesses are advised to submit a formal proposal so the Vietnam Maritime Administration can report the matter to the Ministry of Transport.

The agreed-upon resolution is to allow temporary operations from now until the end of the year. During this period, the relevant enterprises are expected to complete all necessary functions and procedures required for formal licensing. The Vietnam Maritime Administration affirmed that it will offer maximum support to businesses while ensuring full compliance with regulations on safety, security, and service quality.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, in terms of infrastructure investment, the national seaport system master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, clearly states that the Ministry of Transport will prioritize the development of international passenger terminals linked to key tourism hubs.

Several existing ports are slated for upgrades to form passenger terminals integrated with current port facilities. However, progress will depend on actual demand and the availability of investment capital.

In the long term, Vietnam plans to develop dedicated cruise ports to meet the growing potential of international cruise tourism while ensuring safety and convenience for travelers.

By Thi Hong, Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh