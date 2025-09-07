Buyers, journalists, TikTok creators eagerly explore HCMC during ITE HCMC 2025

On September 7, buyers, journalists, and TikTok creators from various countries and territories continued to eagerly explore and experience Ho Chi Minh City.

A delegation of international media representatives and buyers take part in a tour of Ho Chi Minh City, exploring its key cultural and historical attractions.

This activity is part of a series of experiential journeys running from September 4 through 8, within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo 2025 (ITE HCMC 2025).

It is estimated that about 250 participants from countries and territories, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, attended the event.

Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications at Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist), the agency responsible for organizing the tours, Hoang Thuy Linh, stated that the program was designed to provide international partners with a comprehensive and vivid insight into Vietnam’s tourism sector.

The tour focuses on unique experiences, including exploring Ho Chi Minh City’s landmarks such as the Reunification Hall, Fine Arts Museum, and the Saigon riverside. Participants also engage in hands-on activities like making banh xeo (Vietnamese crispy pancake) and banh khot (savory Vietnamese pancake), brewing Vietnamese coffee, cruising the city streets on a Vespa, and enjoying the cultural performance titled Chao (Hi) Show.

In addition, the program features heritage and leisure tours, including a historical journey to the Cu Chi Tunnels and a coastal retreat to Ho Tram–Vung Tau with visits to landmarks such as Bach Dinh (White Palace), Thang Tam Temple, Ho May Tourist Park, the Bluffs Grand Ho Tram golf course, and Binh Chau Hot Springs. Another itinerary leads to Con Dao Island, highlighting attractions such as the National Park, Bai Bang and Dat Tham beaches, Con Dao Market, the Con Dao Museum, the Governor’s Palace, and the historic Phu Hai Prison.

Notably, at ITE HCMC 2025, Saigontourist welcomed over 100 international buyers. During the three-day expo, from September 4 to 6, the company recorded revenues exceeding VND10 billion (US$379,000), with approximately 400 customers booking tours. The most in-demand packages continued to be domestic routes such as Northern Vietnam during the golden rice season, the Northeast–Northwest highlands, and autumn in Hanoi, alongside international tours to Australia, Thailand, and Japan.

The delegation of international media representatives and buyers visited the Reunification Hall.

Visitors enjoy performances at the “Chao (Hi) Show” cultural program, held at 6 Nguyen Sieu Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh