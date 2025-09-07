ITE HCMC 2025 draws thousands eager for travel deals

Large crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the HCMC Int'l Travel Expo 2025 (ITE HCMC 2025) at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Tan My Ward, to explore the event, purchase travel packages, and take advantage of promotional offers.

Visitors booking tours at the Saigontourist Travel booth during the expo (Photo: SGGP)

According to estimates from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo 2025 (ITE HCMC 2025) attracted tens of thousands of visitors over its three-day run from September 4 to 6. Exhibition booths from major travel enterprises such as Saigontourist and BenThanh Tourist remained packed with attendees lining up to book tours and participate in lucky draw activities.

According to preliminary data from Saigontourist Travel, the company welcomed over 100 international buyers during the three-day event, generating an estimated revenue of VND10 billion (US$379,000). Among the best-selling tour packages were trips to Northern Vietnam during the golden rice season, the Northeast–Northwest highlands, and Hanoi in autumn, as well as outbound tours to destinations such as Australia, Thailand, and Japan.

Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Holding Group (Saigontourist), said that ITE HCMC 2025 is not merely a trade fair; it serves as a vital springboard for the upcoming peak travel season at the end of the year.

Visitors seeks tour information at the Focus Travel Group booth. (Photo: SGGP)

The BenThanh Tourist booth draws significant attention from attendees at the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

For BenThanh Tourist, the event served as a platform to launch new products, stimulate domestic tourism demand, and expand into new markets. Nguyen Thanh Son, Deputy Director of BenThanh Tourist’s International Travel Center, noted that this year saw an increase in buyers from Russia and Poland, while the number of buyers from China and Taiwan declined compared to previous years.

Dang Hieu Trung, CEO of Focus Travel Group, shared that this year marked the company’s first participation in ITE HCMC. The firm introduced a range of premium cruise and river travel products, including the “Volga Cruise” to Russia, “Yangtze Wonders” to China, and “Mekong Impressions” visiting Vietnam.

The expo provides a valuable opportunity for businesses to connect, promote their offerings, and gradually establish a strong impression among both domestic and international travelers, Mr. Trung said.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh