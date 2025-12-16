Travel

Phu Quoc receives Vietnam’s 20 millionth international visitor

SGGP

A ceremony to welcome Vietnam’s 20 millionth international visitor was organized at Phu Quoc International Airport in An Giang Province on December 15.

bdcd72ca06c98997d0d81-4861-7835.jpg
The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, in coordination with the An Giang provincial People’s Committee.

The event featured an official welcome at the aircraft steps, the presentation of flowers, traditional cultural performances, and the announcement and presentation of certificates and commemorative gifts to three distinguished guests, the 19,999,999th, 20,000,000th, and 20,000,001st international visitors to Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, a leader from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism stated that, from 10 million international arrivals in 2016 to 20 million in 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector has nearly doubled in size in less than a decade. This marks a historic milestone, the first of its kind recorded in the 65-year history of Vietnam’s tourism industry. It also underscores the strong, resilient, and remarkable recovery of Vietnam’s tourism sector, coming as global travel has only recently emerged from an unprecedented and severe downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This achievement is not only a source of pride for Phu Quoc but also a powerful symbol of a fast-growing destination at the forefront of innovation. It reflects a dynamic, open, and globally engaged Vietnam, committed to positioning tourism as a true spearhead sector of the economy in the country’s new phase of development.

By Nam Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh

20 millionth international visitor Phu Quoc International Airport Vietnam’s tourism industry

