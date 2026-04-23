Canada reviews rebar, eyes wood safeguards

Canadian trade authorities have launched a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on imported rebar from many countries including Vietnam, while also weighing a safeguard investigation into certain wood products amid concerns over trade diversion.

Canada simultaneously reviews anti-dumping measures on reinforcing steel and considers safeguard investigation into wood products.

On April 22, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it had received information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Canada about two developments in Canada’s trade defense policy, including a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on reinforcing steel and the possible launch of a safeguard investigation into certain wood products.

According to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT), Canada has initiated a final review of conclusions in cases NQ-2020-004 (June 4, 2021) and Q-2020-005 (July 2, 2021). The scope covers imports of hot-rolled deformed reinforcing steel bars and coils up to 56.4mm in diameter, including shipments from Vietnam.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will first assess whether dumping is likely to continue or recur if measures expire, with a conclusion expected within 150 days, no later than September 17, 2026. If risk is confirmed, the case will move to CITT for evaluation of injury to domestic producers, with a decision within 160 days.

If no risk of dumping is found, duties will be lifted and taxes paid after expiry refunded. Otherwise, measures may be maintained.

On the same day, the Trade Remedies Authority also received information that Canada’s Minister of Finance and National Revenue has requested CITT to conduct a safeguard investigation into certain imported wood products, following a petition by the Canadian Wood Products Alliance amid concerns over trade diversion.

The scope includes wooden cabinets and bathroom vanities, natural and engineered wood flooring, and industrial wood storage cabinets. CITT has 270 days to determine whether rising imports are causing or threatening serious injury to domestic producers and to recommend remedies.

The Trade Remedies Authority advises Vietnamese enterprises to closely monitor developments in both cases, study Canada’s regulations and procedures, and review their export activities. Businesses are encouraged to proactively provide information to management agencies for support during the process.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan