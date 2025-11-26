Vietnam’s fuel industry ready to supply E10 gasoline nationwide by end of 2025

At a recent forum, representatives of major fuel enterprises affirmed their full readiness to supply E10 gasoline nationwide, marking a major step in Vietnam’s transition toward cleaner and bio-based energy.

App-based drivers fill up with E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex station on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of November 24, 2025.

Deputy General Director of PVOIL Le Trung Hung said that following directives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the company promptly developed and implemented a plan to upgrade its E10 blending systems based on the existing E5 biofuel facilities. Investment and retrofitting works for storage tanks, equipment, and automated control systems are being carried out simultaneously at fuel depots across the country, with completion expected before December 31, 2025. This will ensure PVOIL’s full readiness to produce and supply E10 gasoline throughout its network.

PVOIL has been a pioneer in piloting E10 fuel distribution since August 2025 in the Northern and Central regions. With a long-term strategy that views biofuel as a key solution to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, the company has built ethanol–RON95 blending facilities and introduced E10 gasoline at its retail stations. The pilot phase showed positive results as consumers gradually accepted the new fuel once they were properly informed about its safety and environmental benefits.

According to the PVOIL Deputy General Director, PVOIL currently manages nearly 1,000 retail stations along with a nationwide network of terminals and blending centers that have been comprehensively upgraded from storage tanks to automated control systems. The company not only meets its own supply needs but is also prepared to blend and distribute E10 gasoline for other distributors, underscoring its crucial role in ensuring a stable biofuel supply.

Deputy General Director of PVOIL Le Trung Hung disclosed that PVOIL operates 12 biofuel blending facilities across Vietnam. Regarding ethanol, which is the main raw material for biofuel, PVOIL maintains strong partnerships with domestic ethanol producers to meet around 50 percent of domestic demand, while the remainder is imported from reputable markets such as the United States, Brazil, and Thailand. As a result, the ethanol supply remains stable, of high quality, and cost-effective.

Similarly, a representative of the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported that the company operates over 5,500 retail outlets and nearly 3,000 agents nationwide. This extensive distribution network enables Petrolimex to bring E10 gasoline to consumers efficiently and consistently.

In addition, Petrolimex’s system of depots, pipelines, and blending plants has been comprehensively invested in and can flexibly combine ethanol with conventional gasoline to produce E10 fuel at scale, meeting Vietnamese quality standards and EURO 5 emission requirements.

Vietnam currently has several ethanol production plants with a combined designed capacity of over 500 million liters per year, sufficient to meet about 70 percent of E10 blending demand in the initial phase. However, to ensure a stable supply as consumption rises sharply from 2026, Petrolimex has developed plans for supplementary imports.

The United States, the world’s largest ethanol producer, primarily from corn, represents a potential source thanks to competitive costs and Vietnam’s recent reduction of import duties from 10 percent to 5 percent. Brazil, which produces ethanol mainly from sugarcane, is another reliable and experienced partner with stable output for international markets. India, a country actively advancing its ethanol blending program, could also become an important supplementary source in the future.

Petrolimex’s advanced blending facilities at key terminals in Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho are capable of producing E10 gasoline to order, with capacity to fully meet nationwide demand from the initial rollout phase.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan