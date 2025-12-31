Nationwide E10 gasoline supply ready from 2026

As of December 31, major Vietnamese enterprises said they are fully prepared in terms of storage systems, tanks, blending facilities, and technical equipment to roll out mass supply of E10 biofuel gasoline nationwide starting in 2026.

Customers refuel at a Petrolimex station on Tran Hung Dao Street, Cho Quan Ward, HCMC.

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) said it has completed a comprehensive review and upgrade of its storage depots, tanks, and blending systems, while ensuring fuel sources and product quality meet technical standards. The group has also trained operating staff and stepped up communications to inform consumers about the benefits of biofuel gasoline. Petrolimex affirmed it will implement the rollout in a synchronized manner from early 2026, proactively securing supplies of ethanol (E100) and mineral gasoline, while maintaining flexibility in sourcing and distribution to meet blending demand under the official roadmap.

Residents purchase E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex station on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, HCMC.

Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), a member of Petrovietnam, also confirmed its readiness. PVOIL currently operates 12 biofuel blending facilities nationwide, all running stably. Beyond meeting its own needs, the company is capable of providing toll blending services for other fuel distributors, underscoring its capacity and credibility in the biofuel sector.

Regarding ethanol supply—the key input for biofuel blending—PVOIL said it maintains close linkages with domestic ethanol plants, covering about 50 percent of national demand. The remainder is imported from reputable markets such as the United States, Brazil, and Thailand. This diversified sourcing ensures a stable, high-quality supply at reasonable costs, forming a solid foundation for large-scale E10 production.

Customers fill up with E10 gasoline at a PVOIL station in Hanoi.

Under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Circular 50/2025/TT-BCT, Vietnam will enter the phase of widespread biofuel application from June 1, 2026. Accordingly, all unleaded gasoline meeting current national technical standards must be blended into E10 for use in gasoline engines nationwide. E5RON92 will continue to be blended and supplied through December 31, 2030.

Following its restart, the investor has carried out comprehensive maintenance at the Dung Quat Biofuel Plant.

In preparation, the Dung Quat Oil Refinery in Quang Ngai has proactively upgraded its blending systems, targeting full readiness to supply 100 percent E10 gasoline to the market from June 1, 2026. The refinery currently produces mainly RON95 (83 percent) and RON92 (17 percent), and has already begun biofuel blending to ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, the Dung Quat Biofuel Plant is being readied for a restart in late January 2026 to produce ethanol (E100), with a maximum capacity of around 300,000 cubic meters per month. This is expected to provide a stable domestic supply once the E10 mandate takes effect.

An overview of the Dung Quat Biofuel Plant project in Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province

On-site observations by SGGP reporters on December 31 showed the biofuel plant undergoing renewed maintenance and refurbishment. Previously idle and rusted facilities, workshops, and filtration tanks have been repaired and prepared for operation. Local residents expressed keen interest in the project’s revival, hoping it will create stable jobs and contribute to local economic development.

Petrovietnam posts strong fiscal contribution In 2025, Petrovietnam set a new record with an estimated total revenue of VND1.105 quadrillion, equivalent to 9–10 percent of GDP. On a consolidated basis, revenue reached VND651.2 trillion, up 11 percent year on year and exceeding the annual target. The group paid nearly VND166 trillion, or about US$6.3 billion, into the state budget, accounting for 7–8 percent of total budget revenue and making a significant contribution to the national balance of payments and fiscal resources.

By Thi Hong, Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan