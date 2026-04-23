On April 23, leaders of the Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that Vietnam’s first consignment of pomelos had arrived in Australia.

Vietnam’s first shipment of pomelos arrives in Austrralia. (Photo: Plant Production and Protection Department)

The shipment, weighing 940.5 kilograms, was cleared for customs on April 22 and subsequently transported by air. Upon arrival in Australia, the products were introduced at the Sydney Market system to facilitate connections with local distributors and consumers.

According to the Plant Production and Protection Department, this achievement demonstrates that Vietnamese pomelos have met Australia’s stringent phytosanitary and biosecurity requirements. This provides a foundation for expanding exports of pomelos and other fresh fruits to the Australian market in the coming period.

The export process involved the participation of enterprises, growing areas, packaging facilities, post-harvest treatment units, irradiation services, and logistics providers. The Plant Production and Protection Department issued technical guidelines and conducted inspections and supervision across the entire supply chain to ensure compliance with the importing country’s regulations.

The department further noted that the next export shipment, estimated at around 5 tons and sourced from Dong Thap Province, is currently undergoing procedural steps in accordance with the plan.

Under Australian regulations, imported pomelo consignments must undergo documentation checks for phytosanitary certification, as well as requirements related to packaging, labeling, and storage conditions.

Previously, on October 9, 2025, Vietnam and Australia finalized an agreement permitting the importation of Vietnamese pomelos.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh