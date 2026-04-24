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Vietnam expands chicken exports, tightens standards for RoK

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Vietnam is intensifying efforts to boost exports of processed chicken to the Republic of Korea (RoK), while raising quality standards through new agreements on export control and market access.

On April 23, in the capital city of Hanoi, the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korean authorities on export control cooperation.

The agreement focuses on information exchange, training and technical support, while promoting transparency and aligning goods control with international practices.

img-7469-6973-3216.jpg
Vietnam’s Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung and RoK’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Miryung sign a memorandum of understanding on veterinary cooperation and animal quarantine. (Photo: Vietnam Agriculture Newspaper/ Khuong Trung)

The signing followed the official announcement by Vietnam and the Republic of Korea to open the market for processed chicken products starting April 22. This move is based on a veterinary and animal quarantine cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam and the RoK’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, by the end of 2025, Vietnam had exported processed chicken to nine markets, including Japan, Hong Kong (China), Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, Laos and Singapore.

Authorities stated that further technical dialogue with the Republic of Korea will help expand opportunities for additional farm products in the future.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

chicken exports Import-Export Department the Ministry of Industry and Trade Republic of Korea market veterinary cooperation animal quarantine

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