Pilots sales of E10 gasoline to start from August 1

The official pilot sale of E10 gasoline is set to commence in three major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Hai Phong, starting from August 1.

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) said that this step will pave the way for nationwide use of E10 gasoline beginning in early 2026.

Both companies have announced detailed retail locations and pilot rollout schedules.

Petrolimex will pilot E10 gasoline at 36 stations in HCMC; PVOIL will roll out at 6 stations, including 4 in Hanoi and 2 in Hai Phong. In Hanoi, for about a week now, the stations designed to sell E10 gasoline have been urgently upgrading storage tanks, cleaning pump systems, and installing signage for E10 identification.

Chairman Cao Hoai Duong of the Board at PVOIL said that the company is also upgrading E5RON92 blending stations at distribution depots to be ready for mixing E10RON95 gasoline, while accelerating workforce training to ensure effective operation of the E10 production and distribution system.

Deputy General Director of Petrolimex Tran Ngoc Nam also said the company is ready with an ethanol blending system to supply E10 gasoline. Regarding ethanol supply, representatives from several petroleum companies believe that, initially, Vietnam may have to rely on imports.

According to a representative from the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam currently has 6 ethanol plants with a total capacity of about 500,000 m³ per year, but only 2 of the 6 plants are still operating, supplying about 100,000 m³ per year to the market.

Deputy Director Dao Duy Anh from the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion, in the initial phase, ethanol supply will mainly depend on abundant imports from producers like the US, Brazil, Argentina, or regional suppliers such as Singapore and South Korea.

Currently, several domestic ethanol producers such as Central Petroleum Biofuel Company are restarting ethanol plants including the Dung Quat plant. The plant is expected to resume operations by the end of 2025 to meet domestic demand.

E10 petrol, containing 10 percent ethanol, is being introduced to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles and promote a more sustainable fuel source.

