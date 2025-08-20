Starting January 1, 2026, E10 gasoline to be used nationwide

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced that it is currently soliciting public feedback on a draft circular outlining the roadmap for blending biofuels into the national fuel supply.

Effective January 1, 2026, E10 gasoline will be used across the entire nation.

According to the draft, beginning January 1, 2026, the country will officially switch to E10 gasoline, with a further transition to E15 or higher scheduled for January 1, 2031. The Ministry noted that this marks the latest step in a program initiated by the Government many years ago, though until now no specific timeline had been established.

Based on consultations to date, three key issues have emerged: the feasibility of replacing conventional gasoline entirely with E10, the assurance of a stable ethanol (E100) supply and supporting infrastructure for storage, blending, and distribution, as well as the impact on consumers and vehicles.

A representative of the Vietnam Petroleum Association has urged the Ministry to issue the circular promptly, enabling local authorities and enterprises to prepare with a clear legal framework. Experts have also recommended that the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, review and amend technical standards related to biofuels.

Since early August 2025, several localities have begun pilot programs introducing E10 gasoline. The Ministry has confirmed it will assess the results of these pilots in order to make timely adjustments and resolve challenges ahead of nationwide implementation in early 2026.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan