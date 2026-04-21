Vietnamese fruits reach new export milestones

A farmer in Cai Be Commune, Dong Thap Province, tends a pomelo orchard cultivated under VietGAP standards. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Phuc)

On April 10, two containers of fresh durian from Bao Loc Ward in Lam Dong Province were cleared for export to China via the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son Province. This marked the first shipment exported under a “green channel” mechanism based on a full-chain traceability system.

Developed with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, NETACOM, and technology partners, the model represents a modern, transparent and digitalized approach to agricultural management. It allows quality control from soil sampling at farms to harvesting, packaging, quarantine inspection and origin certification at the production site.

Mr. Le Viet Binh, Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Southern Office, forecasts that fruit and vegetable exports will maintain growth momentum in the second quarter of 2026, supported by effective implementation of new protocols for frozen fruits and fresh coconuts. The sector aims to reach US$10 billion in export turnover in 2026.

Similarly, on April 13, under the witness of ministry officials and local authorities, Vietnamese enterprises officially exported the first shipments of green-skinned pomelo to Australia from Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces after nearly two years of negotiations. The milestone opens access for the fruit to a highly regulated and demanding market.

Vina T&T Group, which handled the first shipment, exported 18 tons of pomelo from Vinh Long Province. The company plans further expansion, with Australian partners already ordering nine containers. Each container ranges from 14 to 18 tons. The export process required strict compliance with technical standards, quarantine requirements, and irradiation procedures.

Conquering high-standard markets

Beyond durian and pomelo, other Vietnamese fruits such as bananas have also gained strong export momentum, reaching markets including the Republic of Korea, Japan and the Middle East. In early April, Dong Nai Province exported over 220 tons of fresh bananas to Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.

Green-skinned pomelo is selected by the staff of Vina T&T Group for export to Australia.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reached US$1.53 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 31.4 percent year-on-year. China remains the largest market, accounting for over 50 percent of total export value, while shipments to the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan and several European and Southeast Asian countries also recorded strong growth.

Experts and industry leaders emphasized that maintaining quality, food safety and strict control of production inputs will be essential for sustaining competitiveness and expanding Vietnam’s position in global fruit markets.

Mr. Chau Van Hoa, Vice Chairman of Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee, says: “The province has a total of 18,535 hectares of pomelo cultivation, including about 13,800 hectares of green-skinned pomelo. In recent years, Vinh Long’s green-skinned pomelo has been exported to many international markets. With this scale, the province still has significant potential to expand pomelo exports, helping ensure stable income for local farmers”. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, says: “In an increasingly competitive environment with stricter market requirements, Vietnam’s fruit sector will focus on improving quality and ensuring food safety in a practical and sustainable way. Strict control of input materials and production processes is essential to prevent excessive residue levels. Maintaining stable quality is a key factor in enhancing value and competitiveness”.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong