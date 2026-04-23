Fresh coconut prices in Mekong Delta surge amid supply shortage

Prices of fresh coconuts in the Mekong Delta have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by strong domestic demand during the hot season and a rebound in export activities, even as output declines.

In Dong Thap and Vinh Long provinces, Grade 1 green Siam coconuts are currently being purchased by traders at orchards for VND130,000–VND140,000 (US$4.9-US$5.3) per dozen (12 fruits). Other varieties, such as red Siamese coconuts, Malaysian coconuts and green coconuts, are priced at around VND110,000–VND120,000 (US$4.2-US$4.6) per dozen, depending on quality.

Coconut purchasing point in My Tho Ward, Dong Thap Province.

According to traders, the price surge is largely due to prolonged heat, which has boosted consumption of fresh beverages, alongside increased export demand as businesses resume operations.

In recent years, coconut prices have fluctuated with market demand. To adapt, many farmers in Dong Thap and Vinh Long have adopted organic practices to enhance quality and secure more stable incomes, while joining cooperatives to strengthen market ties.

Dong Thap and Vinh Long are among the largest coconut-growing areas in the Mekong Delta, with a combined area of more than 140,000 hectares.

Local authorities are promoting the development of concentrated production zones linked to value chains, expanding organic coconut growing areas for processing and export, and strengthening connections between producers and markets through cooperatives to stabilize output, enhance value and support the sustainable growth of the coconut sector.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong