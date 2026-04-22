Vietnam cautions against rising EU trade defense pressure on fiber exports

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an early warning regarding potential risks in the EU market for high-tenacity polyester fiber.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an early warning regarding potential risks in the EU market for high-tenacity polyester fiber, an export product in which Vietnam currently maintains a strong position.

EU import turnover for this product ranged between US$300 million and US$318 million during the 2023–2025 period. However, some foreign companies have reportedly adjusted HS codes to benefit from quota preferences, prompting the EU to strengthen inspections and tighten import controls.

Illustrative photo: VINATEX

Vietnam is currently one of the two largest suppliers to the EU market, exporting about US$98.7 million worth of high-tenacity polyester fiber in 2025, accounting for a 32.8 percent market share. China remains the leading supplier with over 50 percent.

Authorities noted that while Vietnam’s position presents significant opportunities, it also comes with stricter requirements for compliance with technical standards and data transparency.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has therefore urged businesses to refine cost documentation, ensure export prices accurately reflect actual values, and comply with rules of origin under the EVFTA to minimize the risk of investigations and trade defense measures such as anti-dumping duties.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong