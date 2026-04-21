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Petroleum prices simultaneously cut, diesel plunges over 10 percent

SGGPO

On the afternoon of April 21, the inter-ministerial body comprising the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance decided to lower domestic retail prices of petroleum products, effective from 4:00 p.m. the same day.

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Petroleum prices simultaneously cut, and diesel plunges over 10 percent. (Photo: SGGP)

Petroleum prices are typically adjusted on a weekly basis every Thursday. However, in this adjustment cycle, the base price of diesel in the global market declined by 10.26 percent compared to the previous period—exceeding the 10 percent threshold stipulated in Government Resolution No. 55/NQ-CP dated March 19, 2026—prompting the authorities to implement a price adjustment in accordance with prevailing regulations.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, from 4:00 p.m. on April 21, the retail price of E5RON92 gasoline decreased by VND658 (US$0.02) per liter to a maximum of VND21,934 (US$0.83) per liter, while RON95-III fell by VND719 per liter to VND23,042 per liter. Diesel 0.05S recorded a sharp decline from VND3,185 per liter to VND27,856 per liter, and mazut dropped by VND701 per kilogram to VND19,631 per kilogram.

The ministry further noted that during the pricing period from April 16 to April 20, global refined petroleum prices generally trended downward. On average, RON92 fell by 4.38 percent, RON95 by 5.19 percent, diesel by 11.92 percent, and mazut by 2.91 percent.

Regarding the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund, the inter-ministerial body did not utilize the fund in this adjustment cycle, while continuing to allocate contributions of VND200 per liter for E5 gasoline, VND400 per liter for RON95 gasoline, VND600 per liter for diesel, and VND600 per kilogram for mazut.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s current petroleum prices remain lower than those in neighboring countries sharing land borders. Specifically, the retail price of RON95 gasoline in Vietnam stands at VND23,042 per liter, lower than in Cambodia, Laos, and China.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Petroleum prices inter-ministerial body Ministry of Industry and Trade Ministry of Finance price adjustment

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