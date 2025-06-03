Travel

Binh Dinh to spend VND3.2 trillion to invest in Phu Cat Airport’s new runway

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh has approved the construction project of a second runway and accompanying infrastructure at Phu Cat Airport.

phu-cat-4923.jpg
Phu Cat Airport in Binh Dinh Province

Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang announced that on June 2.

The construction of runway No. 2 with a length of more than 3,000 meters will accommodate A320 and A321 aircraft and Boeing 787, 777, and A350 wide-body aircraft with the potential to receive larger Code E aircraft as demand arises. In addition to supporting military operations in the area, the project is expected to significantly enhance the airport’s capacity to meet growing socio-economic development needs, particularly in support of Binh Dinh Province's expanding tourism sector.

The runway No.2 will be constructed parallel to the existing runway at Phu Cat Airport, located approximately 215 meters to the west. The project includes the addition of four taxiways, two rapid-exit taxiways, a drainage system, and auxiliary facilities to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.

The total investment for the project is estimated at VND3,245 billion (US$124.34 million), funded entirely by the state budget under provincial management. The investment will be allocated in two phases. The initial phase, beginning in 2025, will be financed through the province’s 2021–2025 public investment plan. The remaining funds needed to complete the project will be drawn from the 2026–2030 public budget allocation also managed by the province.

Phu Cat is a busy airport following Da Nang and Cam Ranh airports in the South Central region, serving an average of over 1 million passengers per year. The airport currently has only one runway.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Phu Cat Airport new runway construction of runway No. 2 Binh Dinh

