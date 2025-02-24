Phu Cat Airport’s runway No. 2 asked to be completed in 10 months

According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, Pham Anh Tuan, the investment in the construction of runway No. 2 and related infrastructure at Phu Cat Airport is a key project in the province.

Phu Cat Airport

The project is an important driving force for the social and economic development of the province and is prioritized and allocated resources by the provincial Party Committee and People's Committee to implement in 2025.

The Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee has asked for the ground-leveling work to be completed in four months and the construction of the runway and related items to be finished in six months. Therefore, the total construction time to complete and put Phase 1 of the project into operation will be 10 months.

Binh Dinh Province’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board must coordinate with Regiments 940 and 925, Division 372, and other units of the Ministry of Defense to urgently hand over the land to the project.

The single runway in Phu Cat Airport that has been put into operation for nearly 60 years is gradually deteriorating. (Photo: SGGP)

The project will affect about 422 households and six organizations and require the acquisition of 87.5 hectares of land. Additionally, nearly 1,000 graves will be relocated. According to the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, the Phu Cat Airport upgrade and expansion project includes the construction of runway No. 2 and other auxiliary works with a total capital of VND3,246 billion (US$127 million).

The construction of runway No. 2 with a length of more than 3,000 meters will be implemented in phase 1, accommodating A320 and A321 aircraft and Boeing 787, 777, and A350 widebody aircraft.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh