Binh Dinh needs over VND3,000 billion to upgrade Phu Cat Airport

The Ministry of Transport said that it will soon examine the construction project of additional facilities to maximize the capacity of Phu Cat Airport in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh.

Phu Cat Airport

The province proposed the construction of runway No.2, taxiways, and other auxiliary works with a total capital of VND3,013 billion (US$118.65 million) to meet the socio-economic development of the locality.

Voters of Binh Dinh Province proposed the Ministry of Transport submit a special mechanism to the National Assembly for approval, allowing the provincial People’s Committee to use the province’s budget to implement the project and spend an estimated total investment of VND1,008 billion (US$39.5 million) for site clearance compensation.

The Ministry of Transport has suggested relevant ministries and departments coordinate to agree on a plan to assign the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province to carry out the project.

In addition, the ministry has requested the province to work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to seek consideration and submit a report to competent authorities for a decision.

Phu Cat is a busy airport following Da Nang and Cam Ranh airports in the South Central region, serving an average of over 1 million passengers per year. The airport has currently only one runway.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh