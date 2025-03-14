Deputy PM inspects Ben Luc-Long Thanh, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressways

A government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc conducted an inspection of the construction progress of Ben Luc - Long Thanh and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressways on March 13.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc inspects the construction progress of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ben Luc-Long Thanh project has a total length of 58 kilometers, passing through Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, and Dong Nai provinces. So far, about 90 percent of the work volume has been done. Specifically, Binh Khanh Bridge under package J1 has reached more than 88 percent of its progress and is expected to be completed in August 2025.

The construction package of an intersection with National Route 51 that began in February 2025 is expected to finish in March 2026, while Phuoc Khanh Bridge’s completion plan is set for September 2026. The first and last road sections of the project have been put into operation with a total length of over 10km, helping to connect with key transportation routes.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc acknowledged that the final section of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway, from the Phuoc An interchange to National Route 51 has been opened to traffic, allowing smooth travel for the public.

He requested Dong Nai Province, along with relevant units, to resolve the remaining site clearance and resettlement work, promptly address obstacles, and accelerate the construction of the remaining sections.

Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway has a total length of nearly 58 kilometers, passing through HCMC, Long An, and Dong Nai provinces. The project's total investment is around VND29,600 billion (US$1.16 billion).

At the construction site of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

At the construction site of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, Vice Chairman of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, reported that component project 3 of the road section passing through Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has completed nearly 75 percent of its progress while component project 2 has completed over 30 percent of the work volume.

There are still about 130 households, and technical infrastructures have not been relocated. Therefore, the investors and contractors hoped the local authorities would expedite the handover of land to accelerate construction and proposed Dong Nai Province provide support for fill materials for road construction soon.

In addition, two kilometers of Component Project 1, which stretches over 16 km running through Bien Hoa City and Long Thanh District, has been paved with a layer of asphalt.

The land clearance work for the section passing through Long Thanh has been completed.

The section traversing Bien Hoa has reached 82 percent of the site clearance work, with around 400 plots of land still pending handover. Around 65 percent of the construction site is cleared. The section has completed 22 percent of its progress, mainly focusing on site clearing and roadbed filling.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has requested relevant units to address issues related to land clearance and construction materials and accelerate the construction progress.

He emphasized that these units must mobilize additional labor and machinery to work both day and night to make up for the delays. He also urged Dong Nai Province to speed up resettlement and prioritize the resettlement areas to ensure stability and comfort for the affected residents.

Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway has a length of 53.7km, including the 34.2-kilometer section in Dong Nai Province and another 19.5 kilometers in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The project requires an estimated investment of more than VND19 trillion (US$744.3 million). Of which, some VND6.670 trillion (US$261.3 million) will be from the State budget.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh