Average apartment prices drop after Ho Chi Minh City boundary extension

Ho Chi Minh City’s housing market has seen more diverse supply and pricing after the city’s boundary expansion, according to CBRE Vietnam CEO Duong Thuy Dung.

Average primary apartment prices in Ho Chi Minh City are now about VND76.1 million per square meter, lower than the VND92 million (US$3,523) per square meter before the market expansion, CEO Duong Thuy Dung said at the Real Estate Forum 2026 themed “Mega City, Mega Opportunity,” organized by TheLEADER magazine on August 25 in Ho Chi Minh City.

CEO Duong Thuy Dung noted a clear shift of capital flows from individual investors and homebuyers in central Ho Chi Minh City to suburban areas, particularly Binh Duong.

The CEO of CBRE Vietnam stressed that this shows that when urban space expands, homebuyers and investors have more choices, not only in product quantity but also in price levels suitable to their financial capacity. This is one of the most positive impacts of Ho Chi Minh City’s expansion on the real estate market.

At the forum, Associate Professor Tran Dinh Thien, former Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, emphasized that the newly passed Urban Development Law and the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for 2025–2050, with a 100-year vision, are two key pillars. He explained that while the plan opens new development space, the law provides mechanisms and autonomy for the city to realize it.

According to Associate Professor Tran Dinh Thien, in the new structure, Ho Chi Minh City will serve as the hub for finance, services, and innovation; Binh Duong will leverage its high-tech industrial strengths; and Ba Ria - Vung Tau will continue as the center for seaports, logistics, and tourism. “Effective linkage among the three regions will create exponential strength", he said.

Nguyen Do Dung, CEO of enCity, stressed that new infrastructure is the true driver reshaping urban areas. He said the city must rely on data to accurately determine population size, employment, and mobility needs, while metro systems must be integrated with land use, housing, commerce, and services around stations.

“Enterprises can't just build isolated projects but must create a full ecosystem of jobs, transport, and amenities. Planning only succeeds when new growth poles are strong enough to attract long-term residents,” concluded Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Real Estate Brokers.

By Kien Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan