China approves 567 more codes for Vietnamese durian growers, packers

On the afternoon of August 20, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that China had approved an additional 401 codes for durian growing areas and 166 codes for durian packing facilities in Vietnam.

A delegation from the Vietnam Gardening Association visits a durian orchard in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

It helps promote official durian exports to the Chinese market.

As of now, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has completed its assessment of 736 applications for Vietnamese durian, including 487 applications for growing areas and 249 for packing facilities. Of these, 401 growing areas and 166 packing facilities were found to meet the requirements and have been approved.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, 283 codes for durian growing areas and 160 codes for durian packing facilities are still awaiting review and feedback from the GACC.

The ministry also said that in this round, China approved an additional six codes for growing areas of coconuts and chili peppers, as well as 70 codes for packing facilities for other Vietnamese agricultural products.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment delegation works with the GACC on August 20.

On August 20, as part of its working visit to China, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep, held a working session with the GACC in Dalian.

The meeting was chaired by Zhang Baofeng, Vice Minister of the GACC. The two sides discussed ways to promote agricultural trade, address technical issues, and strengthen coordination mechanisms.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh